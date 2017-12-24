MILESTONES

Kristen Placer-Pearson, formerly of Warren, has completed her Ph.D. in school psychology at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.

Placer-Pearson is a 2008 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, where she graduated as class salutatorian. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Youngstown State University and completed her master’s and Ph.D. programs at Duquesne.

Placer-Pearson was matched with the Louisiana School Psychology Internship Consortium, where she completed a one-year internship as a supervised school psychologist.

She is employed as a postdoctoral fellow with New Orleans Therapeutic Day Program at Tulane University’s Department of Psychiatry & Behavior Sciences, Clinical Psychology Training Program. She provides direct psychological services and consultation to an intensive day-treatment program affiliated with the Orleans Parish and Recovery school districts.

Placer-Pearson lives in New Orleans, with her husband, Kyle. She is the daughter of Michael and Lori Placer of Girard.

Ph.D. in neuroscience

Alex Sargent received his Ph.D in neuroscience from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

He received his bachelor’s degree in neuroscience and a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Rochester. He also did a postdoctoral rotation at Cleveland Clinic at Lerner Research Institute Department of Neuroscience.

He received the Mount Sinai Research Scholarship and the Presentation Award, Neurosciences Institute Research Day (University Hospitals/ Case Western Reserve University) this year. He lives in Lakewood near Cleveland.

