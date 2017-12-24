Man struck by sandbag thrown from Ohio overpass has died

TOLEDO

Police say a man critically hurt after a sandbag tossed by juveniles from an Ohio interstate overpass smashed through a car windshield has died.

A Toledo police spokesman says 22-year-old Marquise Byrd, of Warren, Mich., died Friday at a hospital. He received severe head injuries when he was struck Tuesday night while sitting in the front passenger seat of a car traveling on Interstate 75.

Three 14-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy were charged Wednesday with felonious assault in Lucas County Juvenile Court. Toledo police spokesman Sgt. Kevan Toney says they will now face additional charges after Byrd’s death.

Police arrested the juveniles after seeing them leave the area near the overpass.

An assistant county prosecutor has said other cars were struck by objects thrown from the overpass that night.

Kmart to pay $32.3M to settle prescription drugs case

WASHINGTON

Kmart Corp. has agreed to pay $32.3 million to settle allegations its pharmacies caused federal health programs to overpay for prescription drugs by not telling the government about discounted prices.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the settlement agreement Friday.

Kmart is part of Sears Holdings Corp., based in Hoffman Estates, Ill. It was sued in 2008 by former Kmart pharmacist James Garbe, who worked in Defiance.

The whistleblower lawsuit alleged Kmart offered discounted prices to customers who paid in cash through club programs but didn’t report those discounts to federal health programs such as Medicare Part D and Medicaid.

The Department of Justice says the agreement is a part of a $59 million settlement that includes a resolution of state Medicaid and insurance claims against Kmart. Garbe litigated the case and will receive $9.3 million.

Ohio State wants white nationalist’s lawsuit dismissed

COLUMBUS

Ohio State University is asking a federal judge to dismiss a free-speech lawsuit filed by an associate and organizer of campus tours for white nationalist Richard Spencer.

At issue was Ohio State’s decision earlier this year to deny a request by Spencer to speak on campus.

The university said in a court filing Friday that it made its decision based on the risk to public safety and disruption to campus activities.

The university said it reviewed violent occurrences involving Spencer events at the University of Virginia and the University of Florida.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Georgia State University graduate student and Spencer tour organizer Cameron Padgett.

Spencer is allowed to speak at the University of Cincinnati.

