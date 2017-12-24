LIMELIGHTS & CAREER PATHS

ROOFING

Simon Roofing, a national commercial roofing manufacturer and installer, recently hired Kathleen Terlecky as senior roof designer, and Anthony Diana as sales manager. Both positions are based at Simon Roofing’s Boardman headquarters.

Terlecky will work with the sales team on commercial roof designing and estimating for restorations and replacements, as well as provide technical support and training.

Diana’s responsibilities include supporting and developing the regional sales team, as well as establishing strategies, goals and objectives.

NEW BOARD MEMBER

The Paula and Anthony Rich Center for Autism recently announced Rob Palowitz, president and CEO of PALO Creative, was selected for its advisory board.

As a board member, he will provide recommendations and strategic insight into improving the mission and goals of the nonprofit organization.