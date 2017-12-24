Leavittsburg resident shares experience

LEAVITTSBURG

Mary Whitney of Leavittsburg has penned an experience that was included in “Chicken Soup for the Soul: A Book of Christmas Miracles: 101 Stories of Holiday Hope and Happiness.”

Whitney’s story is the eighth in the book, titled “Christmas Grace,” and shares her experience one snowy Christmas season.

The book showcases examples of divine intervention, holiday angels, answered prayers, forgiveness, gratitude, random acts of kindness, the joy of giving and family reunions.

“Chicken Soup” is available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon.com, eBay and more.

A portion of the sales benefit the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

Author of online hit ‘Cat Person’ has 7-figure book deal

NEW YORK

The author of the online sensation “Cat Person” has a seven-figure book deal.

Scout Press, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, told The Associated Press on recently that Kristen Roupenian’s debut story collection “You Know You Want This” is scheduled for the spring of 2019.

Scout Press did not disclose financial details for the two-book deal, which also includes a novel. But two publishing officials tell the AP that bidding topped $1 million. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss negotiations.

“Cat Person” was released by The New Yorker earlier this month.

It’s the fictional story of a 20-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man who become friendly through texting and the disillusion that follows.

Staff/wire report