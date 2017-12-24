BUSINESS DIGEST || Free coffee at Sheetz

Free coffee at Sheetz

YOUNGSTOWN

Sheetz will again celebrate the holidays by offering customers a free cup of coffee from midnight to noon Christmas Day and from 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve until 4 p.m. New Year’s Day. Guests can walk into any one of Sheetz’s 564 stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina and receive a free cup of coffee.

Safety webinar

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Manufacturers’ Association will have a safety webinar on walking-working surfaces and fall protection Feb. 1.

OMA safety webinars are free for members who purchase their workers’ compensation services from the OMA. For all other members, the cost is $29 per webinar; nonmembers, $39 per webinar. The subject matter expert is Dianne Grote Adams, president of Safex.

Register at “My OMA” or call 800-662-4463 to register. The 60-minute webinars begin at 10 a.m.

Free event at mall

BOARDMAN

Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St., will have a “New Year New You” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 20 in the JCPenney concourse. The free event will include fitness, finance and career services vendors.

‘Good Morning’ event

AUSTINTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a “Good Morning, Austintown” event from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Jan. 26 at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

Austintown Township Trustee Jim Davis will give a township update, and schools Superintendent Vince Colaluca will speak about the district’s new sports complex and the Community Connectors program.

The cost for chamber members is $25 and $35 for nonmembers. To register, go to: https://www.regionalchamber.com/events.

Renacci to speak

Howland

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a “Lattes & Legislators” event from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 22 at Avalon Inn, 9519 E. Market St., with U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci. Renacci was elected to Congress in November 2010 and is serving his fourth term representing the 16th district of Ohio.

The cost is $10. To register go to www.regionalchamber.com/events.

Annual holiday event

VIENNA

About 1.7 million children are in foster care or homeless shelters across the U.S. More than 30,000 are in Ohio, and that number continues to climb. Millwood Inc.’s mission each year is to make the holidays special for many of these children.

This year, Millwood celebrated its ninth annual “Shop Til You Drop” event, where employees at the corporate Millwood location in Vienna get the opportunity to purchase Christmas gifts for the children of the Northeast Ohio Adoption Services Angel Tree and rescue missions in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Millwood is a leading provider of pallets, unit load and material handling systems.