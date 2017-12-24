First Night Youngstown adding a little mystery

By GUY D’ASTOLFO

dastolfo@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

It will be a New Year’s Eve to die for.

First Night Youngstown will introduce a murder-mystery dinner theater this year as an adult option. The interactive show “A New Year’s Eve to Die For” will take place on the second floor of the Tyler History Center, 325 W. Federal St., downtown.

Created by Moxie Entertainment, the show is set in 1956 Youngstown on New Year’s Eve.

It will begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails and a cabaret performance by the cast members. A buffet dinner and then the show will follow. Tickets are $50 per person (BYOB), and reservations are suggested; go firstnightyoungstownoh.com.

As always, First Night will offer a wide variety of family-friendly and alcohol-free entertainment events at more than a dozen venues in the downtown area, including swimming at the YMCA, ice skating at Covelli Centre and horse and carriage rides through the streets.

Unlike previous years, there will not be a venue for pop and rock bands; but the Boardman High jazz ensemble will perform at First Presbyterian Church sanctuary at 6 p.m., said Samantha Turner, director of FNY.

As always, there will be fireworks at 9 p.m. and midnight, shot from the Market Street Bridge. Admission buttons are $10 ($7 for students and senior citizens; free for children 12 and under) and grant admission to all venues. The buttons can be purchased the night of event at every venue. They can also be purchased in advance at the FNY website.

Every year, FNY selects a work of art for its button that depicts downtown Youngstown on New Year’s Eve.

This year’s button art was created by R.J. Thompson of Pennsylvania, who is a professor of graphic art and interactive design at Youngstown State University. It depicts fireworks exploding in the sky over the intersection of West Federal and North Phelps streets.

Last year, FNY attracted about 3,000 people, said Turner, of which about 2,000 were button-purchasing adults.

Returning this year will be the Harry Potter Experience, located inside Trinity Methodist Church on Front Street. The attraction premiered last year.

Irish folk music band County Mayo, Puerto Rican band Conjunto Riqueno, and tributes to Roy Orbison and Elvis Presley will also return.

There will also be a show at the Ward Beecher Planetarium at YSU from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

First Night Youngstown will begin with an opening ceremony at 4 p.m. in the 20 Federal Street building.