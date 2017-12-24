COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

columbiana county

new cases

Betty Ramsey v. Ford Motor Co., money.

Traci Lamm v. Michael Reynolds, personal injury.

docket

EMC Insurance Co. et al v. Merle Schreffler, judgment for plaintiff.

divorces asked

Jama Robinson, 20241 Route 164, Salineville, v. Jeffrey Robinson, 5775 Thompson Clark Road, Bristolville.

divorces granted

Antoinette McMillen v. Tommy McMillen.

dissolutions asked

Dwayne Fleming, 611 Sanford Ave., East Liverpool, and Karla Fleming, of same.

dissolutions granted

Vickie Masters and Curtis Masters.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

BAC Home Loans Servicing LP et al v. Amy L. Barnhart et al, foreclosure.

OCWEN Loan Servicing LLC v. Jonathan D. Neer et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Estella Johnson et al, foreclosure.

US Bank Trust NA et al v. Michele Cavender et al, foreclosure.

Home Savings and Loan Co. of Youngstown Ohio et al v. Peggy H. Polois et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Nickolas J. Ingledue et al, foreclosure.

Branch Banking and Trust Co. v. Rebecca S. Prest et al, foreclosure.

US Bank Trust NA v. David L. Richards et al, foreclosure.

US Bank Trust NA v. Unknown Heirs et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Darrell G. Knight et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Bobby G. Sprague Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Triad Financial Services Inc. v. Megan Logan, default.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Craig McDivitt, default.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Raymond H. Park et al, dismissed.

Keith R. Brown v. Ricki R. Khlem et al, dismissed.

Lori L. Clark v. Glenview Senior Living Center LLC et al, dismissed.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Charmaine Y. Phillips et al, foreclosure.

US Bank Trust NA v. Helen S. Davis et al, dismissed.

Jane Pfund et al v. Grange Insurance Co., dismissed.

Navy Federal Credit Union v. Jonathan R. Emerine et al, dismissed.

Christ DeDonato v. Pamela Lewis-Carpenter, dismissed.

Gary McElroy v. Terry McElroy, dismissed.

State v. Nicholas Barna, sentenced.

State v. Joseoh Wilfong, sentenced.

State v. James A. Gardner, sentenced.

State v. Charles C. Dellapenna III, sentenced.

State v. David H. Bailes Jr., sentenced.

State v. Kewann Skinner, sentenced.

State v. Jon W. Blosser, sentenced.

State v. Brandon S. Soles, sentenced.

State v. Christopher A. Williams, sentenced.

State v. John T. Davis, sentenced.

State v. Kevin L. Rigg II, sentenced.

State v. Greg A. Perkins, sentenced.

State v. Joseph C. Hopkins, sentenced.

State v. Carlos D. Jones, sentenced.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-3 v. Gina R. Lemmon, settled.

Midland Funding LLC v. Caley Callihan, settled.

Glynn A. Lesko et al v. Robert D. Huffman, dismissed.

US Bank Trust NA v. Cynthia R. Smith et al, dismissed.

Danielle L. Tenney v. Shawn R. O’Malley.

legal separations granted

Laura Marcavish v. William M. Marcavish.

Dissolutions granted

Charles W. Davis and Terri L. Carr-Davis.

Robert F. Bailey and Donna L. Bailey.

Adrian D. Neloms and Ronald Neloms.

Henry Brown Jr. and Ericka Corbin.

Tiffany Benamoz and Joshua Benamoz.

Divorces granted

Donna M. Yassall v. Paul A. Yassall.

Tina M. Kepner v. Paul J. Kepner.

Joseph Fussell v. Annie Fussell.