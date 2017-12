Blood Drives

today

St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital Donor Room, 1044 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 330-480-2595 to schedule.

MONDAY

St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital Donor Room, 1044 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Includes platelet collections. Call 330-480-2595 to schedule.

TUESDAY

St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital Donor Room, 1044 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Includes platelet collections. Call 330-480-2595 to schedule.

WEDNESDAY

St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital Donor Room, 1044 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Includes platelet collections. Call 330-480-2595 to schedule.

THURSDAY

St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital Donor Room, 1044 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Includes platelet collections. Call 330-480-2595 to schedule.

FRIDAY

St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital Donor Room, 1044 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Includes platelet collections. Call 330-480-2595 to schedule.

SATURDAY

St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital Donor Room, 1044 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 330-480-2595 to schedule.