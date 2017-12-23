Preschoolers' winter break starts with gingerbread houses, family

By Amanda Tonoli

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Icing-covered faces dominated the family festivities at William Holmes McGuffey Elementary Friday morning as preschool children crafted gingerbread houses before the winter break kickoff.

Preschoolers put on their best pajamas and showed off their musical stylings, welcoming family members into their classrooms with holiday songs.

The big event of the day was when materials for gingerbread houses, including icing and chocolate, were brought to each table and students and their families were tasked with making the best houses.

Preschool teacher Melissa Kerr said she enjoys having family days because it is an opportunity to bring families and students together.

“It’s just really nice seeing it, and it’s really good to be able to have both us and our students work with the parents,” she said.

While sitting in front of an entirely icing-covered gingerbread house, parent Shakera Jones echoed Kerr’s sentiment.

“This whole day is just nice for the kids,” she said. “I like being able to do things with them.”

Jones accompanied her preschool daughter Dreyauna Fultz, 3, and Dreyauna’s two siblings Drelynn, 2, and Dreyairah, 1.

Lanohne Washington, grandparent of the Fultzes, said although she had to do the bulk of the work of a less-icing covered gingerbread house lined with M&M’s while the children enjoyed eating icing, she had a lot of fun.

“I like being helped by the kids,” she said. “Even though they are busy walking around and doing their own thing, they do help and they really enjoy it. It’s fun for them and fun for me.”