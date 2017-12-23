METRO DIGEST || Felony theft charge

Felony theft charge

BOARDMAN

Township police arrested a Campbell woman on a felony theft charge Thursday in connection with a reported theft from a woman with Alzheimer’s, according to a police report.

Charged is Sebrina Herliska, 50, of Reed Street.

According to a police report filed Sept. 23, a man reported to police a caretaker for his 73-year-old mother had stolen checks and cashed them.

At the time, he identified Herliska as a possible suspect, according to the report.

The man told police soon after he took over care of his mother’s finances, he discovered 18 checks missing from three checkbooks. He further discovered that eight checks, totaling $7,070, had been cashed.

Fatal crash in Pa.

MERCER, Pa.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near the intersection of Perry Highway and Fairground Road in Coolspring Township in Mercer on Friday.

James Seybert was killed after driving southbound on state Route 19, where he stopped in the intersection, and was struck by a commercial garbage truck. The crash is still under investigation, state police said.

Board position open

NEWTON FALLS

The Newton Falls Board of Education is seeking a new member and is asking interested residents to apply.

Interested individuals should contact Geri Dunlap, executive administrative assistant, at 9091/2 Milton Blvd, Newton Falls, OH, 44444 for an application.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, residents of the district and registered voters. The application deadline is Jan. 10.

State award

CANFIELD

Mahoning County Career and Technical Center received an Auditor of State Award for its clean audit report.

The awards are presented by Auditor of State Dave Yost to local governments and school districts after the completion of a financial audit. To receive the award, entities must file timely financial reports that meet several criteria including a lack of significant deficiencies.

Service recognition

LOWELLVILLE

Judge James R. Lanzo of Struthers Municipal Court was recognized for his service to the community with a commemorative proclamation during the village council meeting this week.

Judge Lanzo is in the final days of his 24-year judicial career and will be replaced with incoming Judge Dominic Leone, who was sworn in Thursday. The Struthers court has jurisdiction of village criminal, traffic and civil cases.

“This was very nice. Lowellville is where I started my career,” Judge Lanzo said.

Downtown event

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Flea hosted Pop Up For Procrastinators, featuring 30 different vendors at the Masonic Temple on Friday.

Organizers at the flea market told 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, this is just another way they are doing their part to keep the downtown area vibrant. Pop Up For Procrastinators is dedicated to local vendors of unique items such as jewelry, crafts, antiques, re-purposed woods, metals, furniture, vintage clothing and collectibles.