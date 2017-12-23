Diocese found compliant

YOUNGSTOWN

Based on the results of the Stonebridge Business Partners’ recently performed on-site audit of the Diocese of Youngstown, the diocese has been found compliant with all audited Articles within the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People for the 2016-17 audit period.

The conclusions reached as to the compliance of the diocese were based upon inquiry, observation and the review of specifically requested documentation.

Invitation to services

YOUNGSTOWN

The Faith Fellowship Church of God, 388 E. Midlothian Blvd., invites the public to services Sunday. The morning worship is at 10:45 a.m., and the evening candlelight service will be at 6 p.m.

Worship service

POLAND

The Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2985 Center Road, would like the public to attend Christmas Eve worship at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Christmas Eve worship

STRUTHERS

The public is invited to attend Christmas Eve worship at 7 p.m. Sunday at Christ Lutheran Church, 250 Sexton St.

Holiday services set

LIBERTY

Christmas Eve services will take place at 10:30 a.m. with the nursery available and at 10 p.m. including Communion and candlelighting at Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

The public is invited to attend.

Church relocates

YOUNGSTOWN

Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, previously located at 351 W. Rayen Ave., has announced it has relocated and will be hosting its worship experience on Christmas Eve at its new church, 485 Redondo Road. A formal dedication for the new edifice will be scheduled and announced at a later date.

Sunday schools

GIRARD

First Baptist Church, 7 E. Kline St., will host Sunday school for all ages at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The morning service, a kids program, will take place at 11 a.m., and the candlelight service will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday. The public is invited to attend.

Kwanzaa events

YOUNGSTOWN

Three churches will host Kwanzaa events this year.

New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St., will host Umoja (Unity) at 6 p.m. Tuesday featuring The Harambee Youth and the Phillips-Robinson No. 19 Girls Assembly and the Karamu. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish for the feast.

Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave., will host Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility) at 6 p.m. Dec. 28. There will be Gospel celebration, liturgical and mime dancing and cultural celebration. Refreshments will be served.

Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 328 S. Forest, will host Nia (Purpose) at 5 p.m. Dec. 30. There will be cultural celebration, Gospel celebration and mime. Refreshments will be served. All other nights of Kwanzaa should be celebrated at home.

UN1SON Live event

WARREN

Restoration Christian Fellowship Church, 760 Main Ave. SW, will serve as host as Lineage Productions presents UN1SON Live Dec. 29. The event will feature Nu Covenant, Tre’ Code, Jan’E Oliver, Diamond and Yonna, and Kingdom Movement. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the event beginning at 8.

Special instructions

YOUNGSTOWN

Parishoners who plan to attend the 10 a.m. morning Mass Sunday at St. Patrick Church, 1410 Oak Hill Ave., are asked to proceed directly to the social hall. Volunteers will be completing decorations in the church in preparation for the 4 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass.

A half-hour of special music will precede the Christmas Eve midnight Mass, and the Christmas Day Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday.

Ursuline Center classes

CANFIELD

The Ursuline Health and Wellness Center can help improve your physical, mental or spiritual fitness if your New Year’s resolution is to do so. The Motherhouse pool offers classes for all ages. They also have SilverSneakers by Tivity Health classes for mature adults comprising strengthening, cardio, water and yoga. The center also features spirituality series, individual counseling and spiritual direction.

For information, visit www.theursulinecenter.org or call 330-799-4941.

Kwanzaa celebration

YOUNGSTOWN

The East Branch Library, 430 Early Road, will host a Kwanzaa celebration program for the family at 1 p.m. Dec. 30. Refreshments will be served.

