Citing crass emails, ex-Miss Americas call for CEO’s ouster

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

Dozens of former Miss Americas called on leaders of the pageant organization to step down in the wake of an email scandal in which the CEO and other officials used crass and vulgar terms to refer to past winners.

The Huffington Post reported Thursday on the emails, which mock some former winners’ appearance, intellect and sex lives. One email used a vulgar term for female genitalia to refer to past Miss America winners.

A petition organized by former Miss North Carolina Jennifer Vaden Barth garnered the signatures of 49 former Miss Americas by midafternoon Friday. The petition called the emails by CEO Sam Haskell and others “despicable” and faulted officials who “sat by without objection while such derisive comments were passed around.”

Many enrolled in ‘Obamacare’ are in Trump states

WASHINGTON

Americans in states that Donald Trump carried in his march to the White House account for more than 4 in 5 of those signed up for coverage under the health care law the president still wants to take down.

An Associated Press analysis of new figures from the government found that 7.3 million of the 8.8 million consumers signed up so far for next year come from states Trump won in the 2016 presidential election. The four states with the highest number of sign-ups – Florida, Texas, North Carolina and Georgia, accounting for nearly 3.9 million customers – were all Trump states.

Video: Train crew not using electronic devices before crash

SEATTLE

Video from the cab of the Amtrak train that hurtled off the tracks in Washington state, killing three people and injuring dozens, shows that the engineer did not appear to be using a cellphone or any other personal electronic device just before the derailment, federal investigators said Friday.

The video and audio captured from a camera facing inside the cab also revealed that the engineer was heard commenting about the train’s speed just before the train crashed while traveling more than double the posted 30-mph speed limit. But authorities did not provide a transcript of what he said, saying only in a summary that “about six seconds prior to the derailment, the engineer made a comment regarding an over speed condition.”

Free coffee at Sheetz

Sheetz will offer a free cup of coffee for customers all-day Christmas and from 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 4 p.m. New Year’s Day at any of the company’s 564 stores in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.

Sheetz will be open 24/7 throughout the holidays. Customers can also donate toys, clothes and other basic needs to For the Kidz, an employee-run charity that benefits underprivileged children.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1250.001.01

Aqua America, .71 38.53 0.20

Avalon Holdings,2.070.02

Chemical Bank, .2754.46-0.24Community Health Sys.4.040.04

Cortland Bancorp, .2820.500.00

Farmers Nat., .1614.95 -0.15

First Energy, 1.44 30.47-0.12

Fifth/Third, .5230.84-0.09

FirstMerit Corp.,— —

First Niles Financial, .1211.150.20

FNB Corp., .4814.23-0.01

General Motors, 1.5242.02-0.14

General Electric, .9217.510.04

Huntington Bank, .28 14.78-0.06

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.55 0.00

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92107.48-0.35

Key Corp, .3420.450.02

LaFarge, .34— —

Macy’s, 1.51 25.680.11

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 199.25-0.44

PNC, 2.20146.15-0.11

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60167.072.37

Stoneridge 23.82 -0.68

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.30-0.12

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.