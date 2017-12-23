Bullet wound found after man dies on way to hospital

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Police had their hands full investigating a homicide, another shooting, a beating and also making three felony drug arrests.

Detectives are investigating after an injured man who was found about 10:20 p.m. Thursday in a South Side home later died.

A police news release classified the death as a homicide. If an autopsy rules it is a homicide, it will be the city’s 26th of 2017.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of East Judson Avenue, where a 35-year-old man was found unconscious with blood on him. The man was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, but he died on the way, the release said.

An examination at the hospital found the victim had a bullet wound, the release said.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said there was a not a lot of blood when the man was found, and the bullet wound was not readily apparent until the victim was checked at the hospital.

Police have no suspects, Blackburn said.

About 10:50 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for another shoopting, where hospital staff told police the man was shot in the back of the head, and the bullet was still in his neck.

Reports said the victim told police he was walking on South Avenue when he heard a loud bang and realized he was shot. The victim said someone he did not know and could not describe stopped, told him he was bleeding and drove him to the hospital.

Reports said the man walked in to the emergency room on his own, and there did not appear to be a car that dropped him off. Police went to the area when the victim said he was shot and officers could find no sign of a crime.

Police are also investigating a beating in the 2600 block of South Avenue about 1:45 a.m. Friday, where a man was beaten at a salvage yard by three other men with a torch and chain and suffered cuts over his face and head, including one that went through to his skull, reports said. The man is being treated at St. Elizabeth.

At a Matta Avenue home on the West Side, Jeffona Thompson, 28, of Victor Street, told police she was not feeling well because “I just ate a bunch of trams [pills] when you got here.”

Thompson and Percy Phillips, 25, were at the home about 4:25 p.m. Thursday when police served a search warrant and found a digital scale and three bags of suspected heroin.

Phillips was arrested on a felony charge of possession of heroin and taken to the Mahoning County jail. Thompson was arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence and also taken to the jail.

Reports did not say if she was treated before she was taken there.

Police also found $762 inside the home, reports said.

Bond for Phillips was set at $15,000 Friday when he was arraigned in municipal court. Bond for Thompson was set at 10 percent of $2,500.