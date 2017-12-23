Bill boosting computer science in schools OK’d

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

Republican Gov. John Kasich has signed a bill expanding computer science as an option for the state’s schoolchildren.

The legislation signed Friday requires the Ohio Department of Education to adopt standards and a curriculum for computer science in grades K-12. The measure cleared the state Legislature last week.

The bill also allows students to substitute advanced computer science for Algebra II as a graduation requirement. Schools must warn students that choosing the option could hurt them during the college application process, since Algebra II could be an admissions requirement.