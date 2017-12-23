US ups border training in Syria to prevent IS resurgence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is developing an expanded training program for local Kurdish and Arab border guards in Syria, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East said, to help head off the "significant risk" of Islamic State fighters regrouping in the country.

It's an effort that could entail a longer-term American and allied commitment.

Army Gen. Joseph Votel, head of U.S. Central Command, said in a recent telephone interview with The Associated Press the border control training would reflect major combat operations in Syria ending and the U.S.-led coalition shifting focus to stabilizing areas seized from IS. Washington also wants to root out the remaining insurgents in Syria.

Votel wouldn't say exactly how many U.S. forces will remain in Syria or for how long, but said the American military campaign in Syria will remain consistent. He suggested no imminent decrease in the U.S. troop level on the ground in Syria, which currently exceeds 2,000.

The border security forces "will help prevent resurgence of ISIS and will help bring control," Votel said, adding that training will take place inside Syria. "We do it right where it's needed."

The training will include instruction in interrogation, screening, biometric scanning and other skills to help U.S.-backed Syrian forces identify insurgents who may be trying to cross into Syria from neighboring countries.

The U.S. is discussing possible contributions from its coalition partners in Europe and the Arab world. They may be more willing to contribute troops now that the emphasis is on stabilization and peacekeeping, not fighting.

The increased training could prove critical to restoring civil order in areas where IS was ousted, and to protecting Syria's troubled and porous frontiers with Iraq, Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan. Pockets of militants are entrenched throughout Syria's border areas, so any campaign to eliminate them will be difficult. The U.S.-led coalition only controls part of the Syrian border.