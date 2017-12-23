US economy grew at 3.2 percent rate in third quarter

WASHINGTON

The U.S. economy grew at a 3.2 percent annual rate from July through September, slightly slower than previously estimated but still enough to give the country the best back-to-back quarterly growth rates in three years.

The Commerce Department says the third-quarter growth was revised down slightly from last month’s estimate of 3.3 percent. The change reflects slightly less spending by consumers, which was offset somewhat by increased spending by state and local governments.

Applications for US jobless aid rise to still-low 245,000

WASHINGTON

The number of people seeking U.S. unemployment aid rose last week for the first time in five weeks, but remained at a low level that points to a healthy job market.

The Labor Department says applications for unemployment aid increased 20,000 to a seasonally adjusted 245,000. The rise comes a week after applications fell to nearly a four-decade low. The four-week average, a less volatile measure, climbed 1,250 to 234,750.

Driver plows vehicle into crowd in Melbourne

SYDNEY

The driver of an SUV that rammed into a crowd in central Melbourne on Thursday, injuring 19 people, is an Australian citizen of Afghan descent with a history of drug use and mental illness but no known links to terrorism, police said.

Police said the 32-year-old driver, who was not identified, was arrested and had been known to police for minor assault and traffic offenses. The motive for the attack was not immediately known.

“We don’t at this time have any evidence or any intelligence to indicate there’s a connection with terrorism,” said Victoria state police acting commissioner Shane Patton.

Ohio state gambling official fired after harassment claim

COLUMBUS

A state gaming agent’s sexual-harassment complaint against her supervisor led Ohio Casino Control Commission investigators to a larger pattern of intimidation and the man’s firing, according to records obtained by and interviews conducted by The Associated Press.

Columbus-based deputy enforcement director Mark Leatherman lost his job in May after an internal investigation, commission officials said. A termination letter cited “actions and lack of professionalism in and out of the workplace.” It was among records on the case obtained by the AP through a public-records request.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1248.99-0.27

Aqua America, .71 38.280.52

Avalon Holdings,2.04-0.01

Chemical Bank, .2754.760.40Community Health Sys.4.00 -0.02

Cortland Bancorp, .2820.50-0.50

Farmers Nat., .1615.100.15

First Energy, 1.44 30.57-0.02

Fifth/Third, .5230.910.40

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.950.00

FNB Corp., .4814.240.35

General Motors, 1.5242.19-0.33

General Electric, .9217.470.01

Huntington Bank, .28 14.840.20

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.55-0.04

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92107.861.72

Key Corp, .3420.440.35

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 25.580.25

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 199.710.63

PNC, 2.20146.291.37

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60164.730.75

Stoneridge 24.50-0.18

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.420.15

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.