« News Home

Police: 1 in custody after disturbance at Lambeau Field


Published: Fri, December 22, 2017 @ 3:56 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay’s police chief says one person is in custody after a disturbance that drew numerous law enforcement and emergency agencies to Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Police say they responded early Friday afternoon to a “possible disturbance with a vehicle” at the stadium where the Green Bay Packers play.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith tells the Green Bay Press-Gazette one person was arrested. He said no weapons were involved and no one was hurt.

Pictures on WLUK-TV show police cars at the scene and a couple of crashed vehicles — including a van that appeared backed onto the hood of a smaller vehicle.

Police plan an afternoon news conference.

The Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau on Saturday night.

