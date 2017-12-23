McGuffey students' carols evoke smiles, tears at nursing homes today

YOUNGSTOWN

William Holmes McGuffey Elementary students spread holiday cheer to nursing home and assisted living facility residents in the form of songs this afternoon.

Two groups of students visited The Inn at Christine Valley, 3150 S. Schenley Road, and Camelot Arms Care Center, 2958 Canfield Road. They were led by Gary Harper, McGuffey’s music teacher, as they sang to residents.

Before their performance, students handed out programs adorned with art illustrated by third-grader Andrea Henriquez and fifth-grader Salena Brewer.

Melodies of “Jingle Bells,” “Let It Snow,” “Silent Night,” “Christmas, Don’t Be Late” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” were sung by third- and fifth-graders, bringing both tears and smiles to the faces of many residents.

