JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

McGuffey students' carols evoke smiles, tears at nursing homes today


Published: Fri, December 22, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

William Holmes McGuffey Elementary students spread holiday cheer to nursing home and assisted living facility residents in the form of songs this afternoon.

Two groups of students visited The Inn at Christine Valley, 3150 S. Schenley Road, and Camelot Arms Care Center, 2958 Canfield Road. They were led by Gary Harper, McGuffey’s music teacher, as they sang to residents.

Before their performance, students handed out programs adorned with art illustrated by third-grader Andrea Henriquez and fifth-grader Salena Brewer.

Melodies of “Jingle Bells,” “Let It Snow,” “Silent Night,” “Christmas, Don’t Be Late” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” were sung by third- and fifth-graders, bringing both tears and smiles to the faces of many residents.

Read more about the performances in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes