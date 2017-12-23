JOBS
Former Ohio State receiver Trevon Grimes enrolls at Florida


Published: Fri, December 22, 2017 @ 7:45 p.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Ohio State receiver Trevon Grimes has enrolled at Florida.

The Gators announced the addition of Grimes today, giving new coach Dan Mullen a lanky receiver to help rebuild Florida's lackluster offense.

The 6-foot-4 Grimes had three receptions for 20 yards in two games with the Buckeyes. He will have to sit out the 2018 season under NCAA transfer rules.

Grimes had 42 receptions for 770 yards and 11 touchdowns at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale. He helped his team win the state title in 2015 and also was a two-time state hurdles champion.

Grimes is the second receiver to transfer to Florida this week, following Mississippi's Van Jefferson. The son of former NFL receiver Shawn Jefferson caught 42 passes for 456 yards and a touchdown for the Rebels this past season. He also will have to sit out next season.

