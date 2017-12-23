Ex-Lowellvoille chief charged with assault, theft

YOUNGSTOWN

A former Lowellville police chief assaulted his then-girlfriend multiple times and stole $2,500 from a home while picking up a body as a coroner’s investigator, according to an indictment.

Richard Jamrozik, 41, of Campbell faces three counts each of felonious assault and possession of criminal tools and two counts each of tampering with evidence and theft in office.

A Mahoning County grand jury secretly indicted Jamrozik on those charges Thursday.

The indictment accuses him of striking his live-in girlfriend in the head with a golf club, splitting open her skull; hitting her in the face and head with a piece of furniture, causing her to loose a tooth; and striking her in the ear with a long lighter causing hearing damage.

The alleged assaults took place between July 2015 and July 2016.

Jamrozik appeared Friday morning at the Mahoning County Courthouse with his attorney J. Gerald Ingram to post a $30,000, 10-percent bond and proceeded to the county jail where he was booked and released.

Jamrozik resigned as police chief in August 2016 after agreeing to a five-year civil-protection order filed by his live-in girlfriend Stacy Kello.

He was sworn in as Lowellville’s police chief in November 2015. Before that, he worked as a coroner’s investigator from 2002 to 2015.

