Dayton police: Driver damages headstones at VA cemetery in crash

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.

Dayton police say the crash at the Dayton VA cemetery was reported about 7:30 a.m. today. Authorities say two sections of fencing and a tree also were damaged in the crash. Officials estimate it will take at least six weeks to clean up the damage and make repairs.

Police didn’t immediately release any additional details or say whether investigators had identified a suspect.