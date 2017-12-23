JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Dayton police: Driver damages headstones at VA cemetery in crash


Published: Fri, December 22, 2017 @ 7:50 p.m.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.

Dayton police say the crash at the Dayton VA cemetery was reported about 7:30 a.m. today. Authorities say two sections of fencing and a tree also were damaged in the crash. Officials estimate it will take at least six weeks to clean up the damage and make repairs.

Police didn’t immediately release any additional details or say whether investigators had identified a suspect.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes