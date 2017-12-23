College student charged with rape takes plea deal

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio college student charged with rape in what authorities said was a sexual assault on an unconscious woman has agreed to a plea deal.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports 20-year-old Nicolas Cristescu, a Miami University student from Cleveland, pleaded guilty Thursday in a Butler County courtroom to gross sexual imposition. He was charged with rape, sexual battery and misdemeanor voyeurism. Those charges were dismissed.

Prosecutors said Cristescu recorded himself having sex with the woman after giving her a drug that rendered her unconscious in October.

He will be classified as a Tier I sex offender at his sentencing on Feb. 5 and faces as many as five years in prison.

Cristescu’s attorney didn’t return telephone messages seeking comment Friday.