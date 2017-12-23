METRO DIGEST || Charged in stabbing

Charged in stabbing

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted a South Maryland Avenue woman on charges of attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Jasmine Harrison, 27, has been in the Mahoning County jail since she was arrested after being accused of stabbing a man last month in a home on Willis Avenue.

The man told police he was watching football when Harrison stabbed him in the neck with no warning.

School offices moved

YOUNGSTOWN

The move of all Youngstown City Schools’ administrative offices out of the Irene L. Ward building, 22 W. Wood St., is complete.

Most offices, including human resources, the CEO’s office, Parent Pathways Institute, student services, the treasurer’s and business offices and teaching and learning are at East High School, 474 Bennington Ave.

The data and technology departments are housed at Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St., and the records department moved to the former Mary Haddow School, Oak Street Extension, on the city’s East Side.

Telephone numbers remain the same.

The Ward building will become the new, larger home of Youngstown Early College High School, beginning with the 2018-19 school year. YEC is now housed inside Fedor Hall at Youngstown State University, but that space doesn’t allow it to grow.

Shooting victim dies

WARREN

A Warren man who was found shot in a car about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at Mahoning Avenue and Summit Avenue NW has died from his wounds.

Reports named the victim as Larry Smith, 34, of Parkman Road Northwest.

Officers were called to 425 Southern Blvd. NW for a report of gunfire from several callers. As officers were on their way, they received other calls of a car leaving the parking lot at high speed before officers responded to a crash at Mahoning Avenue and Summit Avenue Northwest.

When officers arrived, Smith was found trapped in the car, and firefighters had to pry him out. Reports said Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith’s death is the ninth homicide in Warren this year and the 15th in Trumbull County.

Food-bank donation

COLUMBIANA

A friendly competition at Columbiana High School ended with a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley of 991 pounds of food.

Senior Mandy Moreschi came up with the theme for the food drive, “The No Hunger Games.”

Boxed food items counted as points, and students could “can” another district by bringing in canned food items.

Concert of Giving

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Area Community Concert Band and Stambaugh Chorus’ seventh annual Holiday Concert of Giving, which took place Sunday at Stambaugh Auditorium, raised $5,077 as part of 21 WFMJ-TV’s Feed Our Valley Campaign.

“In seven years, the concert has raised $26,287.93, enabling Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley to provide 131,440 meals,” said Michael Iberis, executive director of Second Harvest, which provides food to those in need in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties through 148 hunger-relief programs.

Soliciting charge

AUSTINTOWN

A Youngstown woman who police said has a history of soliciting sex online was arrested Wednesday evening.

Raneisha Martin, 22, of Cleveland Street, Youngstown, is charged with soliciting sex and possessing criminal tools.

Police answered an ad Martin posted to a website’s “Women Seeking Men” section and arranged a time to meet, according to the report. While setting a time to meet, an officer said Martin repeatedly asked if he was with the police, the report said.

The report said Martin posted about 1,900 ads using the cellphone police confiscated. Her court date is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Credit-card skimmer

AUSTINTOWN

A credit-card skimming device was placed on an ATM at Seven Seventeen Credit Union, 6460 Mahoning Ave., on Sunday, according to a police report.

An employee from the credit union contacted police and said unidentified male suspects installed the skimmer, the report said. Police believe the same suspects placed a skimmer at the Seven Seventeen Credit Union on Larchmont Avenue in Warren.