Campbell explores water supply options with public

By GRAIG GRAZIOSI

ggraziosi@vindy.com

CAMPBELL

The future is still uncertain for the city of Campbell’s water treatment plant and distribution systems after a town hall meeting Thursday evening.

City administrators called for public input into a crisis looming in the city’s future: The aging water plant and pipes servicing more than 3,000 customers needs millions of dollars in upgrades to remain compliant with new regulations from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

Residents were informed that the plant’s current condition, if left unchanged, eventually would suffer a catastrophic failure. Joe Tovarnak, the city’s water and wastewater superintendent, presented a list of known issues facing the water department – water pipes from the turn of the 20th century, water tanks with holes rusting through and critical machinery that hasn’t been upgraded in more than 30 years, among others – and outlined four possible solutions the city could take to fix the problem. Those are:

Doing nothing, which would leave the city out of EPA compliance and remove any autonomy in managing its water.

Funding repairs, which would result in a need for loans, water rate hikes and a permanent levy that would add $30 per month to bills of those with homes valued at $100,000 or more.

Selling the plant and distribution system to a municipal or private entity and giving up control over the asset.

Buying bulk, treated water, which would eliminate the need for the plant but still would require upgrades to the pipes.

Those attending the meeting seemed split on the possibility of selling the plant, but all who participated in the discussion agreed that more information on those options was needed before they would fully back any plan.

Aqua Ohio, a private water distribution company that provides water for Struthers, Lowellville, and Boardman, Canfield, Poland and Springfield townships, among others, offered a proposal to the city last month in which it valued the water distribution infrastructure at $7 million.

If Aqua Ohio, or any other buyer, purchased Campbell’s water, the new owners still would be required to upgrade the city’s water infrastructure to levels compliant with the OEPA’s regulations.

Even among residents amenable to the idea of selling the plant, there was still debate regarding which entity – public or private – would be best to take over the system.

Campbell resident Sherman Miles expressed concern that Aqua Ohio, as a private entity, would not be as responsive to the will of the people as a public buyer – such as the city of Youngstown, whose administration consists of publicly elected officials who can be compelled to act or can be removed.

Though Aqua Ohio is a private entity, it is a regulated utility in Ohio, so it still would have to comply with state laws and must justify decisions to hike rates.

Both water systems owned by Aqua Ohio and those that purchase water from Youngstown have seen water rate increases in recent years.

State Reps. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, and John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, attended the meeting and were asked by the public and the city’s administration if state or federal grant funds can be used to help fund the upgrades needed at the city’s plant. Boccieri explained that grants, while available, are often very competitive. Both representatives said they would lobby in Columbus on behalf of Campbell residents to try to find solutions to the city’s financial woes.

Also attending was Tony Mancari, Aqua Ohio director of corporate development, who was asked to stand and address questions from the public.

“All Aqua Ohio has done is make an offer to the city,” he said. “We’re not steering the ship on this. Only the residents of Campbell can decide what’s best for their community.”

Mancari also said that if Aqua Ohio did purchase the system, the city’s water employees would remain on either as contracted employees through the city or, if they wanted, as Aqua employees.

In the event the residents decide against selling the plant, city council President George Levendis said he wants to see a levy on the May ballot to fund the necessary upgrades to bring the system into compliance with OEPA regulations.