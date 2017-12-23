Boardman PD arrest Campbell woman on theft charge

BOARDMAN — Township police arrested a Campbell woman on a felony theft charge Thursday in connection with a report about a caretaker stealing personal checks from a woman with Alzheimer’s, according to a police report.

Charged is Sebrina Herliska, 50, of Reed Street.

According to a police report filed Sept. 23, a man reported to police that a caretaker for his 73-year-old mother had stolen checks and cashed them.

At the time, he identified Herliska as a possible suspect, according to the report.

The man told police that soon after he took over care of his mother’s finances, he discovered 18 checks missing from three checkbooks. He further discovered that eight checks, totaling $7,070, had been cashed.

