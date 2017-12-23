New downtown restaurant approved, lawsuits settled by Y'town Board of Control

By Graig Graziosi

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Board of Control approved the sale of the former site of St. Vincent De Paul soup kitchen to the Winner Holdings Group for $79,000.

In addition to approving that sale Thursday, the board also signed off on a development agreement allowing the city to sell the property to Winner Holding Group for the purpose of turning it into a restaurant.

Earl Winner, the head of Winner Holding Group, said he planned to put a bar and a restaurant in the building and intends to open around the same time the city’s new amphitheater begins operating. Winner also owns a former cigar shop that shares a wall with the building.

The board, composed of the mayor and law and finance directors, also approved a request for the city to enter into a funding agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to accept $4 million for use toward building the downtown amphitheater and Riverfront Park.

The board settled two outstanding conflicts. It approved a settlement agreement with Youngstown Thermal regarding an underbilling dispute. The city will pay $63,005.72 in owed debt and will issue a $46,994.54 credit to Youngstown Thermal for future water billings.

The second settlement agreement saw the city releasing its claims and resolve a more than 2-year-old lawsuit between Youngstown and Kathy Miller of Boardman, which alleged the city was illegally using its water and wastewater money for economic development.

The city will issue $1,450,000 in water credits to city water customers and will pay for the attorney fees and court costs associated with the litigation.