Authorities: 3-year-old Pa. boy killed in 2-vehicle crash

NORTH WHITEHALL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash.

Micah Gianotti, of Upper Macungie Township, was riding in a safety seat in a car driven by his mother when the car and another vehicle collided around 11:20 a.m. Thursday in North Whitehall. The child was taken to a hospital; but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The child’s mother, 28-year-old Jennifer Gerczak, and the driver of the other vehicle, 56-year-old Marianne Kostenbader of Easton, were both treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The cause of the child’s death has not been determined.