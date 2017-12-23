JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Authorities: 3-year-old Pa. boy killed in 2-vehicle crash


Published: Fri, December 22, 2017 @ 2:54 p.m.

NORTH WHITEHALL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash.

Micah Gianotti, of Upper Macungie Township, was riding in a safety seat in a car driven by his mother when the car and another vehicle collided around 11:20 a.m. Thursday in North Whitehall. The child was taken to a hospital; but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The child’s mother, 28-year-old Jennifer Gerczak, and the driver of the other vehicle, 56-year-old Marianne Kostenbader of Easton, were both treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The cause of the child’s death has not been determined.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes