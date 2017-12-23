Youngstown OKs sale of former dining hall

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

City council approved the sale of the former St. Vincent DePaul Society dining hall to a company that wants to turn it and an attached closed cigar store into a restaurant and bar near the proposed Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater site.

The $79,000 purchase of the building at 208 W. Front St. to Winner Group Holdings Ltd. of Youngstown is subject to approval by the board of control before it can be finalized. Council authorized the board Wednesday to enter into an agreement to sell the structure to Winner.

Winner also owns the old cigar store, which shares a common wall with the dining hall building.

Earl Winner, who heads Winner Group, said he plans to start work on the restaurant and bar in March 2018 and have it open by late summer or fall 2018.

Winner also owns the Utopia Video Nightclub and the New Brickhouse Tavern, both on East Midlothian Boulevard.

The city purchased the former dining hall from the St. Vincent DePaul Society last month for $79,000 – the appraised price – with plans to quickly resell it for that amount.

“We’re excited for the project as it’s a gateway to the amphitheater and a compliment to the area,” said Finance Director David Bozanich.

The city is spending $8 million to $9 million to construct an amphitheater and park along the Mahoning River from the South Avenue Bridge to just west of Hazel Street at the former Wean United Building. The 3,250-seat amphitheater will be on property that includes the former Wean site on South Phelps Street.

The amphitheater is to open sometime in spring 2019.

The old dining hall, which St. Vincent operated since the mid-1980s, served its last meals June 30. The building was then closed after the Mahoning County Building Inspection Department found it to be unsafe.

Winner said he’ll spend the money needed to make the necessary improvements to open his business.

Also, council voted to have the board of control lend up to $2.5 million to Roadkill McGillicutty LLC of Canfield, which is seeking to film a movie in Youngstown.

The proposal would require the filmmakers to guarantee the loan with an irrevocable letter of credit from an accredited bank. The loan includes 0.25 percent interest and must be repaid in 18 months. The request is for the entire production budget of $2.5 million.

The film is a drama set in a small town in Virginia.

The company plans to hire 299 state residents, with production occurring in the latter half of next year.

Council also approved a resolution objecting to the renewal of liquor permits for Southern Tavern at 1508 Glenwood Ave., Last Call at 2929 South Ave. and Club DeJaVu at 2810 Market St.

Council also honored retiring council President Charles Sammarone and Judge Robert Milich of municipal court, as well as outgoing Mayor John A. McNally and Bozanich.