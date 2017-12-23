Aqua Ohio unveils new operations center in Struthers

By Kalea Hall

khall@vindy.com

STRUTHERS

Aqua Ohio unveiled its new 14,000-square-foot, $2.5 million operations center to a crowd happy to see the utility’s investment in the city.

Aqua has been a part of the community for more than 100 years.

“When you talk about community partners, Aqua has always been there,” Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti said Wednesday. “I want to thank them for a great relationship.”

Aqua broke ground on the new operations center six months ago, and two weeks ago started the process of moving in to the location inside CASTLO Industrial Park in downtown Struthers.

To recognize the opening of the new operations center, Aqua leaders and guests at Wednesday’s event unwrapped the wrapped front door to the operations center.

“This investment means so much to the city,” Struthers Mayor Terry Stocker said. “The roots run deep between Aqua Ohio and the city of Struthers.”

Previously, Aqua had an office on State Street and leased space inside CASTLO. Now, the administrative and operations teams will be housed under one roof. The new center gives Aqua ample storage space and enough space to accommodate growth, Jennifer Johnson, Aqua area manager, said.

“This is a functional work environment for our hardworking team,” Johnson said. “They, more than anybody, deserve to work in a place like this.”

The $2.5 million investment in the new operations center is a part of $10 million in investment the utility made this year in the Mahoning Valley. The rest of the $10 million was spent on updates to Aqua’s system.

This year, the company plans to invest more than $13 million in infrastructure improvements.

Aqua Ohio is one of the largest regulated water utilities in the state – currently serving 50,000 residents within the Valley and 500,000 residents throughout the state. The company employs more than 50 people locally.

Among the areas that use Aqua water are Struthers, Lowellville, Poland Village and New Middletown and portions of Beaver, Boardman, Coitsville, Canfield, Poland and Springfield townships in Mahoning County; Brookfield and Hubbard townships in Trumbull County; and Lake Tomahawk in Columbiana County.