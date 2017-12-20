Youngstown schools financial officer leaving for new state association post

YOUNGSTOWN

Greg Slemons, Youngstown City Schools chief financial officer, will be leaving the district.

Slemons, who had a 12-month contract for an annual salary of $133,000 will be leaving for the Ohio Association of School Business Officials. His last day as Youngstown City School District’s chief financial officer is Jan. 12.

Slemons will begin the following week as OASBO’s chief learning officer, a new position at the organization.

“I’m sorry to see Greg go, but I understand he believes the opportunity is too good to pass up,” said city school district CEO Krish Mohip. “I appreciate all of his hard work in helping to straighten out district finances and processes during his tenure with YCSD. OASBO is lucky to have him and I wish him well in his new position.”

Slemons is a long-time OASBO member, serving as its president in 2004-05.

Slemons’ school business career spans more than 30 years, beginning in 1985 at the Hubbard Exempted Village Schools. He has served as treasurer/CFO in Warren City, Orange City, Boardman and Lowellville schools before joining Mohip’s team at YCSD.

In his new post, Slemons will work to develop curriculum for school business officials that’s aligned with the Ohio Department of Education's professional standards for school business officials and with licensure requirements. He will also administer the association’s mentoring program and seek grants to fund various educational programs.