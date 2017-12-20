Youngstown police investigate gunfire calls

YOUNGSTOWN
Police investigated two gunfire calls Tuesday in which no one was injured.
About 11:20 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of East Philadelphia Avenue for a report of shots fired. A man told them he was in a car in a driveway when someone in the next drive fired several shots.
Police recovered three 40-caliber shell casings, reports said.
About 6:45 a.m. police were called to the 900 block of Sherwood Avenue for a report of gunfire where witnesses said someone in a car fired several shots before driving away.
Police found several bullet holes in a nearby home, reports said.
