JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown police investigate gunfire calls


Published: Wed, December 20, 2017 @ 10:19 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police investigated two gunfire calls Tuesday in which no one was injured.

About 11:20 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of East Philadelphia Avenue for a report of shots fired. A man told them he was in a car in a driveway when someone in the next drive fired several shots.

Police recovered three 40-caliber shell casings, reports said.

About 6:45 a.m. police were called to the 900 block of Sherwood Avenue for a report of gunfire where witnesses said someone in a car fired several shots before driving away.

Police found several bullet holes in a nearby home, reports said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes