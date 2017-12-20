Woman who fled from police faces drug and other charges

AUSTINTOWN

Police arrested a Warren woman following a chase both on foot and by car, who is accused of possessing Fentanyl, Naloxone and marijuana.

Erin Barrickman, 38, of Sunnybrook Drive, Warren, is accused of initiating a car chase on Interstate 80 east after police activated overhead lights and sirens, according to the report.

The chase continued to Salt Springs Road, where Barrickman drove through a red light, and continued at high speeds, the report said. The officer stopped the chase, and followed Barrickman to a residence on North Mile Run Road, the report said.

The officer ordered Barrickman at gunpoint to put her hands in the air, and she "dove" back into the vehicle, according to the report. The officer attempted to give Barrickman another order, and she ran toward the woods, falling in the brush, the report said.

Police searched Barrickman's car and found "a small white bag imprinted with a red devil face" containing the narcotic Fentanyl, according to the report. Three bags of marijuana, a charred spoon, 26 Naloxone pills and five hypodermic needles were also found, the report said.

Barrickman faces charges of failure to comply, resisting arrest, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possessing drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. She was given additional citations for failure to reinstate license and expired registration.

Barrickman's preliminary hearing is 9 a.m. Dec. 27.