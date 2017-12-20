White House to have 'bill passage event’ today

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will have an event with lawmakers after the expected passage of a sweeping rewrite of the nation’s tax laws.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump will take part in a “bill passage event” at the White House with members of the House and Senate at 3 p.m. today.

Sanders said it would not be a signing event. She said “the bill would still need to be enrolled and that will happen at a later date.”

The president is eager to claim his first major legislative victory. The Senate narrowly passed the legislation on a party-line 51-48 vote after midnight.

The House must vote a second time today due to procedural issues.