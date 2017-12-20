JOBS
Visiting judge will hear McKinney election complaint


Published: Wed, December 20, 2017 @ 10:48 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Former Youngstown mayoral candidate Sean McKinney’s lawsuit alleging voter fraud in November’s election has been handed over to a visiting judge.

Visiting Judge Patricia A. Cosgrove will preside over the case, court officials said.

McKinney lost the election to Mayor-elect Jamael Tito Brown by 201 votes, but cited alleged irregularities in a lawsuit filed in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The case initially landed on Judge John M. Durkin’s docket, but the judge recused himself citing a conflict of interest.

A hearing has not yet been scheduled.

