JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Shutdown clock ticking, GOP struggling for spending deal


Published: Wed, December 20, 2017 @ 12:37 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans who control Congress are struggling to come up with a must-pass measure to avoid a government shutdown this weekend.

House GOP leaders are short of votes, and have scrapped plans to combine a short-term spending bill with $81 billion worth of disaster aid and a $658 billion Pentagon funding measure.

Conservatives are upset with the price tag for hurricane aid, and their pressure has sent GOP leaders back to the drawing board.

Democrats are pressing for a two- or three-week temporary spending bill that pushes a number of unresolved issues – including disaster aid – into the new year.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and other GOP leaders haven't announced a course of action.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes