JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

PUCO commissioners end emergency surcharge on Youngstown Thermal customers


Published: Wed, December 20, 2017 @ 2:13 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Commissioners of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio voted today to end the emergency surcharge placed on customers of Youngstown Thermal.

Youngstown Thermal is a district heating and cooling system that provides services to more than 40 customers in downtown Youngstown.

Commissioners originally approved the surcharge back in August when Youngstown Thermal was having difficulty paying its bills, including payroll.

The rates varied per customer.

Also in August, a receiver for Youngstown Thermal was put in place to get the utility company’s finances in order.

Reg Martin who owns Columbus-based Martin Management Service and is a veteran in receiverships is that receiver.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes