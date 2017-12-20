PUCO commissioners end emergency surcharge on Youngstown Thermal customers

YOUNGSTOWN — Commissioners of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio voted today to end the emergency surcharge placed on customers of Youngstown Thermal.

Youngstown Thermal is a district heating and cooling system that provides services to more than 40 customers in downtown Youngstown.

Commissioners originally approved the surcharge back in August when Youngstown Thermal was having difficulty paying its bills, including payroll.

The rates varied per customer.

Also in August, a receiver for Youngstown Thermal was put in place to get the utility company’s finances in order.

Reg Martin who owns Columbus-based Martin Management Service and is a veteran in receiverships is that receiver.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com