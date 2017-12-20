Port authority OKs contract renewal for Volaire Aviation

YOUNGSTOWN

The Western Reserve Port Authority approved a contract renewal for Volaire Aviation, an airport consultant agency, at its monthly board meeting today.

The agency has helped officials of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, which the port runs, meet with several airlines, Airport Aviation Director Dan Dickten said. The contract is $3,500 a month and runs through December 2020, but the port can cancel the contract at anytime.

"We have had more meetings with airlines than we have ever had," Dickten said.