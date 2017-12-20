JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Port authority OKs contract renewal for Volaire Aviation


Published: Wed, December 20, 2017 @ 10:33 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Western Reserve Port Authority approved a contract renewal for Volaire Aviation, an airport consultant agency, at its monthly board meeting today.

The agency has helped officials of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, which the port runs, meet with several airlines, Airport Aviation Director Dan Dickten said. The contract is $3,500 a month and runs through December 2020, but the port can cancel the contract at anytime.

"We have had more meetings with airlines than we have ever had," Dickten said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes