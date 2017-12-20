Port authority OKs contract renewal for Volaire Aviation

YOUNGSTOWN
The Western Reserve Port Authority approved a contract renewal for Volaire Aviation, an airport consultant agency, at its monthly board meeting today.
The agency has helped officials of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, which the port runs, meet with several airlines, Airport Aviation Director Dan Dickten said. The contract is $3,500 a month and runs through December 2020, but the port can cancel the contract at anytime.
"We have had more meetings with airlines than we have ever had," Dickten said.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.