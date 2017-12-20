JOBS
New glasses for 30-plus Youngstown school kids


Published: Wed, December 20, 2017 @ 10:43 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

More than 30 Youngstown City Schools students will be getting brand new glasses thanks to a collaboration with the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, the Youngstown City Schools and several l community organizations.

City schools Superintendent Joe Meranto said the event is just another example of what Youngstown can do with community collaborations.

“We get what they need to not only do better in school, but do better in life,” he said.

