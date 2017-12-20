JOBS
Man claims 'friends' took his two new guns


Published: Wed, December 20, 2017 @ 10:14 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A West Side man early Tuesday morning told police someone stole two guns he recently bought.

Police were called about 6:15 a.m. to the 51-year old man's home in the first block of Fernwood Avenue, where the man told police two friends of his had stopped by earlier in the morning to look at the guns he just bought, a rifle and a 9mm handgun.

Reports said when the man turned his back to take the rifle out of its case, one of his friends held the handgun, which was loaded to the back of his head and demanded the rifle, saying, "we'll take them both."

The two men then ran out of the home and drive away, reports said.

