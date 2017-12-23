BUSINESS DIGEST

Facebook improves how blind can ‘see’ images using AI

MENLO PARK, Calif.

Facebook is rolling out a new face-recognition service that identifies people in photos, even those who aren’t tagged by the poster. The innovation is meant to help blind people learn more about photos and tip off people who want to know when they are in photos but haven’t been tagged. It will also crack down on impersonators who use other people’s faces in their own profile photos.

FedEx says record number of holiday deliveries are on track

MEMPHIS, Tenn.

A record number of holiday packages are on track to arrive this year, and the package delivery companies appear to be handling the load well. FedEx offered the latest update Tuesday on its busiest time of the year as it released its fiscal second-quarter earnings report.

FedEx said Tuesday that its second-quarter earnings grew 11 percent to $775 million, or $2.84 per share.

$5,000 donation

YOUNGSTOWN

Chemical Bank will present a $5,000 check today to the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

During the course of the 2017 football season, Chemical Bank made a donation for each field goal that Youngstown State University made during the regular-season football games for The United Way Success after 6 initiatives.

New ALDI opening

NEW CASTLE, PA.

ALDI will have a grand-opening celebration this week for its New Castle location at 275 Dworman Lane, replacing the New Castle store located at 2715 Wilmington Road.

To celebrate the opening of the new New Castle store, ALDI will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:25 a.m. Friday. After the ceremony, the first 100 shoppers will receive a Golden Ticket, each containing ALDI gift cards of various amounts, eco-friendly bag distribution and a “Produce for a Year” sweepstakes.

$12,000 donation

WARREN

Warren-based Covelli Enterprises, Panera Bread’s largest franchisee, will present a check for $12,000 to Warren Family Mission this week. The funds will provide Christmas meals and financial assistance to local families in need.

Throughout 2017, the mission, which provides all services free of charge, provided 120,989 meals, 17,061 bags of groceries, 330,122 articles of clothing and 15,956 night-stays for those without shelter.

It also provided transportation for 73 people to life-saving recovery programs both in and out of state through its Rides for Recovery program. These numbers have all seen significant increases from 2016, the mission said.

Audi recalls more than 52,000 cars

DETROIT

Audi is recalling more than 52,000 luxury cars in the U.S. and Canada to fix fuel lines that can leak and increase the risk of a fire.

The recall covers certain A6 and A7 cars from the 2012 through 2014 model years.

The Volkswagen luxury brand said in government documents that the fuel lines have a compression point to make them easier to install. But over time, that point can weaken and may leak fuel.

