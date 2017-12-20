Democrat recount win could alter power in Virginia’s House

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Control of the Virginia state House is still up for grabs as Republicans appear to have lost a 16-seat majority in the one of the most agonizing ways possible — with a single vote defeat in a dramatic recount election.

A Democratic challenger is set to score a one-vote victory Wednesday, barring any last-minute challenges or hiccups with the certification process. The victory means a rare power-sharing agreement may have to be brokered between Democrats and Republicans.

Shelly Simonds beat three-term incumbent Republican Del. David Yancey in the 94th District in Newport News, 11,608 to 11,607, in an hourslong recount Tuesday that ended only after the precinct ballots were exhausted and provisional ballots were examined.

The recounted votes still must be certified by a court Wednesday, although officials said they expected that no ballots would be challenged.

Simonds, a school board member, had initially appeared to lose November’s election by just 10 votes.

Simonds’ recount victory in this mostly blue collar district is an aftershock to the Democratic quake that shook more affluent areas in Virginia’s elections. The Republicans’ commanding 66-34 majority in the House plummeted to a 51-49 edge. It’s now split 50-50 with Simonds’ apparent win.

The recount was one of four scheduled for House races that ended with extremely tight margins. The 94th District had by far the slimmest vote difference and the biggest chance of flipping.

Last week, Republican Del. Tim Hugo held on to his seat in Fairfax County after a recount had a marginal impact on his 100-plus vote lead. Two more recounts are set to take place Wednesday and Thursday for districts in and around Richmond and in the Fredericksburg area.

“We’re now 50-50,” Gov. Terry McAuliffe told The Associated Press. “And we won it by one vote. Don’t tell me that every vote doesn’t count.”

The governor added that Democrats could gain control of the House in case another recount flips another district.

“This is the biggest win since the 1880s,” he said.