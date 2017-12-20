JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Cowboys star Elliott mum on hiatus in return from suspension


Published: Wed, December 20, 2017 @ 7:55 p.m.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott's Dallas teammates alluded to the happy-go-lucky locker room personality they missed – along with the football skills – during the star running back's six-game suspension.

Elliott wasn't interested in sharing that side of himself, or much of anything else in a 70-second session with reporters that last year's NFL rushing leader abruptly ended because he didn't want questions about his time away from the team.

"All right, I'm done," Elliott said after the fifth such question – why he didn't want to talk about what he did in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where he spent almost all of the six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations.

Elliott fought Commissioner Roger Goodell's decision for two months in federal courts in three states. His legal team won injunctions and other rulings that kept him on the field for eight games before abandoning the case when an appeals court in New York denied an injunction.

Soon after announcing he was ending the appeal, Elliott went to Mexico. There were photos of him running on a beach, and apparently a planned documentary that has yet to be released. Elliott didn't want to talk about that, either.

"Just watch it," he said. "Tell me the message you get."

Elliott's agents said six weeks ago the former Ohio State star would release a "personal statement" before his return, but it never happened.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes