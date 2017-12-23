Youngstown panel recommends company to sell medical marijuana

By David Skolnick

YOUNGSTOWN

The planning commission recommended city council approve a request from a company to sell medical marijuana out of a former bar on South Avenue should it receive a dispensary license from the state.

The commission heard a proposal Tuesday from Ethan Moon of Brookline, Mass., one of four owners of Hanging Gardens OH LLC, which wants to sell medical marijuana out of 3114 South Ave.

Hanging Gardens would purchase the building if it gets a license from the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy, Moon said.

The company would employ 15 to 25 full-time employees, he said.

Also, the commission postponed a vote on a separate request to sell medical marijuana from Mahoning Valley Distributors LLC out of 890 E. Midlothian Blvd., a former bank building. The commission members said they declined to vote because none of the company’s owners attended Tuesday’s meeting. The commission will reconsider the proposal next month.

There are only two medical marijuana dispensary licenses available in all of Mahoning, Trumbull and Ashtabula counties.

Medical marijuana will be made available to purchase by those with 21 different medical conditions by September 2018.

In October, city council heard presentations from three other companies interested in selling medical marijuana in the city.

Of the three, only Holistic Health Partners LLC has come to the planning commission with a specific location – 3321 Mahoning Ave., a former bank building in the Mahoning Plaza.