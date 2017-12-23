JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Sens. Portman, Brown still pushing for upgrades at Youngstown air base


Published: Wed, December 20, 2017 @ 12:04 a.m.

By William K. Alcorn

alcorn@vindy.com

WASHINGTON, D.C.

United States Sen. Sherrod Brown, co-chairman of the Senate Air Force Caucus, Tuesday joined a bipartisan group of senators in sending a letter calling on the U.S. Department of Defense to increase investment in C-130J planes.

Brown, a Cleveland-area Democrat, also continued to call for upgrades of C-130H flown by the 910th Airlift Wing at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna Township; and for the Department of the Defense to abandon proposed cuts to the YARS program and instead invest in more C-130J planes as a long-term cost-saving measure.

The senators’ letter points to savings of more than 10 percent per aircraft over the course of the DOD’s procurement to invest in C-130J planes.

“By design, the C-130J provides significant operational and support savings, more operational capability per aircraft, lower life-cycle costs, common logistics and training support and improved active duty and air reserve component interoperability,” the senators wrote.

Last December, Brown and Sen. Rob Portman, a Cincinnati-area Republican, announced the inclusion of their amendment to prioritize the C-130 upgrades at YARS in the National Defense Authorization Act. Portman and Brown also urged the Air Force to replace the 910th’s fleet of C-130H aircraft with new C-130J aircraft to ensure that the 910th’s Department of Defense-mandated specialized aerial spray mission continues safely and without interruption.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes