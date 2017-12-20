JOBS
« News Home

Aqua Ohio celebrates opening of new operations center in Struthers


Published: Wed, December 20, 2017 @ 10:53 a.m.

STRUTHERS

Aqua Ohio celebrated the grand opening of its more than 14,000 square-foot, multi-million-dollar new operations center in Struthers.

The new facility will put the local operations under one roof.

"This is a functional work environment for our hardworking team," said Jennifer Johnson, Aqua Ohio area manager.

Struthers Mayor Terry Stocker said the city and the utility company have been partners for more than 100 years.

"This investment means so much to the city," Stocker said. "The roots run deep between Aqua Ohio and the City of Struthers."

Among the areas that use Aqua water are Struthers, Lowellville, Poland Village and New Middletown and portions of Beaver, Boardman, Coitsville, Canfield, Poland Township and Springfield in Mahoning County; Brookfield and Hubbard townships in Trumbull County; and Lake Tomahawk in Columbiana County.

