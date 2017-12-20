In West Va., liquor sales prohibited on Christmas, New Year's Eve

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials say liquor is not allowed to be sold on Christmas Eve, Christmas or New Year's Eve.

The state Department of Revenue and state Alcohol Beverage Control Administration tell news outlets in a statement that state laws prohibit liquor sales on Sundays and Christmas, so liquor cannot be purchased on Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve, which fall on Sundays, as well as Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Although liquor cannot be bought from stores, wine, beer and champagne may be purchased on Sundays after 1 p.m. Also, restaurants, bars and private clubs will be able to sell liquor on their premises.