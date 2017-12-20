JOBS
UPDATE | Feds probing if engineer was distracted in Wash. crash


Published: Tue, December 19, 2017 @ 2:25 p.m.

DUPONT, Wash. (AP) — A U.S. official says investigators are examining whether an Amtrak engineer was distracted when a speeding train derailed, killing three people and sending several rail cars flying off an overpass.

The official said today that in addition to the engineer, there was another employee training in the train's cab Monday.

The official says investigators are looking into whether the engineer lost "situational awareness."

The official wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Audio dispatch in which a crew member discusses injuries to the engineer mentions a second person in the front of the train, who was also hurt.

