Trumbull HR director withdraws from administrator consideration

WARREN

A hiring committee consisting of three respected local leaders will narrow the choices for Trumbull County administrator to three finalists from which the three county commissioners will choose one.

The county human resources director, however, is off of the candidate list.

On Tuesday, HR Director Richard Jackson withdrew from consideration after Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa expressed frustration last week that Jackson put himself in the running without first consulting with all three commissioners.

Cantalamessa said Tuesday Jackson told Commissioner Dan Polivka he wanted to be considered for the job one day before Cantalamessa learned of it.

Cantalamessa said that’s troubling because a key function of being county administrator is to communicate well with all three commissioners.

Jackson also wrote the job description for the administrator position and advertised the position without telling the commissioners he wanted the position.

Polivka said Tuesday that “ethically, [Jackson] shouldn’t have written the job description” if he was going to apply for the job.

