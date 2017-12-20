JOBS
Toddler dies after being hit by vehicle in Ohio driveway


Published: Tue, December 19, 2017 @ 1:50 p.m.

WELLINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in northern Ohio say a toddler died after a relative accidentally struck the child while moving a vehicle in the driveway of a home.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office says the distraught relative called 911 for help after hitting the 22-month-old girl with the vehicle late Monday morning at a property near Wellington, about 30 miles southwest of Cleveland. The child died at the scene.

Investigators determined she had wandered into the driveway and apparently wasn’t visible to the driver, who initially didn’t realize the child had been struck.

Authorities didn’t immediately publicly identify the driver. They say the case remains under investigation.

