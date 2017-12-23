Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., .1244.561.95
Aqua America, .71 38.03-0.11
Avalon Holdings,2.12-0.00
Chemical Bank, .2755.470.10Community Health Sys.4.18 -0.07
Cortland Bancorp, .2819.95-0.05
Farmers Nat., .1615.250.20
First Energy, 1.44 31.50-0.33
Fifth/Third, .5230.470.44
FirstMerit Corp.,--
First Niles Financial, .1210.95-0.05
FNB Corp., .4814.120.24
General Motors, 1.5242.151.20
General Electric, .9217.76-0.06
Huntington Bank, .28 14.680.10
iHeartMedia Inc.,0.57-0.04
JP Morgan Chase, 1.92107.020.88
Key Corp, .3420.170.41
LaFarge, .34--
Macy’s, 1.51 25.841.25
Parker Hannifin, 2.52 198.133.87
PNC, 2.20146.221.27
Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60169.832.02
Stoneridge 24.610.88
United Comm. Fin., .12 9.500.04
Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.
